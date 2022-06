Danville, Pa. — A woman from Ohio was seriously injured Monday when she crashed her vehicle into a concrete barrier on Interstate 80 in Montour County. Francesca Thompson, 25, of Mentor, Ohio, was in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center as of 6 a.m. June 21, according to a spokesperson at the hospital. State police at Milton say Thompson was traveling in the left lane of I-80 eastbound around 8:45...

MONTOUR COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO