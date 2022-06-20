ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after man fatally stabbed in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON POLICE CRUISER

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in Boston on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 35 Colorado Street in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

There was no immediate word on whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

