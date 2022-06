JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Now is your chance to get involved with a project that has to do with a disease you may know someone impacted by. A new art exhibit about Alzheimer's disease opens Tuesday at the University of North Florida's Lufrano Intercultural Gallery in their student union building. When you visit you can also learn how to get involved in a study they need volunteers for.

