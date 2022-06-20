ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Gas prices cool off slightly, still above $5 a gallon

 3 days ago

The price of a gallon of gasoline in Michigan, has dropped. AAA of Michigan is...

Port Huron’s newest hotel welcomes overnight guests

Downtown Port Huron’s only hotel is now open for reservations. CityFlatsHotel located inside the former Michigan National Bank Building at Water and Military Streets officially opened Monday. Chuck Reid, president of Charter House Innovations gave WPHM a tour of the new hotel ahead of its grand opening celebration. “This...
PORT HURON, MI
Military Street Bridge currently closed

The Military Street Bridge in Downtown Port Huron is currently closed to through traffic. Those wishing to cross the Black River will need to use 7th or 10th streets instead. The bridge is currently in the down position and barricades are placed on either side. We are awaiting word from MDOT regarding the bridge’s closure and when it might reopen.
PORT HURON, MI
Brian Varty – Selfie Superstar 6.22.22

Brian Varty from Port Huron and the graduate are going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you have a picture you’d like on a t-shirt, submit it HERE to win!
PORT HURON, MI
RESA’s Miller announces retirement, replacement

St. Clair County Regional Education Service Agency is announcing the retirement of it’s current superintendent and also announcing his successor. Dr. Kevin Miller will be retiring in December of this year after six years of leading RESA. Taking his place will be Brenda Tenniswood, currently the Director of Education Services for the agency. Tenniswood has been with RESA since 2015 and oversees instruction, curriculum, and assessment practices. The RESA Board of Education is expected to approve Tenniswood’s contract at their July meeting.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI

