Gas prices cool off slightly, still above $5 a gallon

St. Clair County Regional Education Service Agency is announcing the retirement of it’s current superintendent and also announcing his successor. Dr. Kevin Miller will be retiring in December of this year after six years of leading RESA. Taking his place will be Brenda Tenniswood, currently the Director of Education Services for the agency. Tenniswood has been with RESA since 2015 and oversees instruction, curriculum, and assessment practices. The RESA Board of Education is expected to approve Tenniswood’s contract at their July meeting.
