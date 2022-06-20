ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MO

WATCH: Dog turns on stovetop, starts fire in home

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
( WFLA ) — A home in Parkville, Missouri went up in flames when a dog accidentally pawed the touch controls of a stovetop burner and sparked the fire.

Chris Denney, division chief with the Southern Platte Fire Protection District, told Storyful that the dog put its paws on the cooktop and activated the touch controls, igniting a pan that had leftovers in it.

Gas tax holiday ‘worth considering,’ treasury secretary says

Fire crews rescued two dogs from the home and extinguished the flames, Denney added. There were no injuries in the blaze.

“New appliances are being seen with touch controls that activate by the simple touch of a finger. An animal’s paw can also activate these types of controls.”

Authorities urged homeowners to enable safety features to prevent animals or children from accessing dangerous appliances.

Texoma's Homepage

