Charles ‘Ernie’ Goodwin, 76, Mountain Home (Conner)

Ronald William Ehly of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on June 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. He was born on March 2, 1946, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of William and Louise Coil Ehly. Ron was a U.S. Army Veteran. Ron worked in private security throughout his life at various locations. He married Diane Peterson on June 12, 2006, in Superior, Wisconsin. Ron lived in Mountain Home since moving from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, in 2018. He enjoyed outdoor activities and loved to fish. Ron played the harp and mandolin and was novice woodcarver.
