Speedway, IN

ISP trooper seriously injured after being struck by suspected drunk driver

By Matt Adams
 3 days ago

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – An Indiana state trooper ended up in the hospital with serious injuries and an IMPD officer was also hurt after police say a drunk driver hit them overnight.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Keith Martin had stopped around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of High School Road to help Speedway and IMPD officers who’d responded to a semi truck fire.

DOCS: Mom of 4 and ER doc killed by same driver 3 weeks apart

Martin was standing next to his squad car, which had its emergency lights on, when a silver Toyota Corolla hit him.

The driver of the car left the scene. Martin was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said. An IMPD officer who was also hurt was treated and released at the scene.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident marked the second time in three months that Martin had been hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Shortly after the crash, Speedway police found the Corolla near 7500 Crawfordsville Road and said the vehicle had damage consistent with the crash on High School Road.

2 critically hurt after triple shooting at east side gas station

Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Mayte Alaverez Rebollar, who was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury.

Police found multiple open containers of alcohol inside her car. The crash remains under investigation.

