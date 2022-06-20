Leonard Eller, 68, Mountain Home (Roller)

Michael Holcomb Irby, 64, passed away May 16, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida, as the result of severe injuries suffered in a tragic accident. Mike was born on March 4, 1958 to Mary Elizabeth Keyser and Holcomb Burton Irby in Mountain Home, where he attended elementary through high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1984 and applied those skills through a distinguished career as a structural, thermal and dynamic engineering analyst for aircraft and aerospace manufacturers.Mike’s quick wit, engaging personality and wide range of interests made him a wonderful brother, loyal friend and gracious host. He was smart, curious, fun loving and always learning.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO