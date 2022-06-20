ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Leonard Eller, 68, Mountain Home (Roller)

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Leonard...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
Mountain Home, AR
Obituaries
City
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

Eldon Gene Post, 82, Midway (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Eldon Gene Post of Midway are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Eldon Post died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
MIDWAY, AR
KTLO

Debra Smith, 71, Mountain Home (Conner)

Debra Ann Wolf, 71, of Mountain Home Arkansas passed away June 8, 2022, at home with family at her side. She was Born November 5, 1950, in Kansas City Missouri to Joseph Wolf, Jr. and Shirley (Wangeman) Wolf, the oldest of four siblings. In the 1960s the family moved to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Vera Mae Banning, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Vera Mae Banning of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 90. She was born October 9, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Theodore and Elizabeth Scheck Perry. She married Daniel on May 25, 1951, in Texas. Vera lived...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Ronald Ehly, 76, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Ronald William Ehly of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on June 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. He was born on March 2, 1946, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of William and Louise Coil Ehly. Ron was a U.S. Army Veteran. Ron worked in private security throughout his life at various locations. He married Diane Peterson on June 12, 2006, in Superior, Wisconsin. Ron lived in Mountain Home since moving from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, in 2018. He enjoyed outdoor activities and loved to fish. Ron played the harp and mandolin and was novice woodcarver.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Home Lrb#Roller Funeral Home
KTLO

Michael Holcomb Irby, 64, Mountain Home

Michael Holcomb Irby, 64, passed away May 16, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida, as the result of severe injuries suffered in a tragic accident. Mike was born on March 4, 1958 to Mary Elizabeth Keyser and Holcomb Burton Irby in Mountain Home, where he attended elementary through high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1984 and applied those skills through a distinguished career as a structural, thermal and dynamic engineering analyst for aircraft and aerospace manufacturers.Mike’s quick wit, engaging personality and wide range of interests made him a wonderful brother, loyal friend and gracious host. He was smart, curious, fun loving and always learning.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Guy Michael Adkins, 56, Mountain Home (Conner)

Guy Michael Adkins, 56, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on December 11, 1965, in Flint, Michigan. He loved to fish and was an excellent horse trader who loved to wheel and deal. He was preceded in death by one brother, Shawn Adkins.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bennie James Loftin, 64, Harrison (Roller)

Bennie James Loftin, 64, passed away June 18, 2022, in Mountain Home after a short bout with inoperable brain cancer. He was born on September 11, 1957, in Harrison, Arkansas to the late Clyde and Linda (Oliger) Loftin. Bennie married Marsha in July of 2006 where they spent their time building a life together.
HARRISON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KTLO

MacLeod travels to Searcy Wednesday

One of Mountain Home’s American Legion junior baseball teams will be back on the road Wednesday. MacLeod is set for an outing with Searcy. The first pitch is scheduled for 5.
SEARCY, AR
KTLO

ELKS Lodge, Back Forty to sponsor Veterans Golf Tournament

The ELKS Lodge #1714 and the Back Forty Restaurant will co-sponsor the 11th-annual Veterans Golf Tournament Sunday afternoon at Twin Lakes Golf Course. The two-person scramble has a rain date set for July 11. The entry fee is $45 per person, and the tournament is limited to 36 teams. Golf...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MacLeod legion team drops 2 games at Searcy

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team lost a pair of games at Searcy Wednesday night. MacLeod fell in the first game 9-6. Isaiah Wood went three for three at plate with an RBI and Cash Arnhart was two for four with a triple, double and two runs batted in.
SEARCY, AR
KTLO

Missing Mountain Home girl found, suspect arrested

A Mountain Home girl reported missing over one month ago has been found and a suspect in the case has been arrested. Mountain Home Police Chief Eddie Griffin says law enforcement officers located 14-year-old Sara Gilpin about 8 Wednesday night in rural Marion County. Griffin says 40-year-old Isaac James Melder...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Mountain Home Woman Involved in Serious Crash

Vera Cruz, MO. – A Mountain Home woman was seriously injured in a crash that happened on Sunday, June 19th. Laura M. George, a 28-year-old from Mountain Home, AR, was driving on Highway 14 at Vera Cruz, travelling Westbound when she crashed. She was driving a 2012 Ducati Diavel, which was extensively damaged.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Two Vehicle Accident Injures Gainesville Motorcyclist

Gainesville, MO. – A two-vehicle accident happened on Saturday, June 18th at roughly 8:10 PM, and has led to the injury of a Gainesville man. A 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling Northbound on Highway 5, North of Gainesville, when they crashed. The Kawasaki was being driven by Franklin Treece, 43 of Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy