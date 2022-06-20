ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 people injured after a three-vehicle wreck in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

6 people injured after a three-vehicle wreck in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

Six people received injuries after a wreck Saturday in San Francisco. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place at about 11 a.m. on Lombard and Fillmore streets [...]

48-year-old Rene Kelly dead after a hit-and-run collision in Mission District, driver wanted (San Francisco, CA)

Authorities identified 48-year-old Rene Kelly as the pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Mission District. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 4:36 a.m. on South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street [...]
22-year-old man dead, 1 person injured after a traffic collision in Tracy (Tracy, CA)

A 22-year-old Manteca man lost his life and another person suffered injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Tracy. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at around 4:37 p.m. on Patterson Pass Road and Schulte Road [...]
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
FOX40

Ex-boyfriend drove from San Jose, killed Modesto mother of 2, family says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
KRON4 News

All lanes open after fire on CA-237 in San Jose caused closures

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire caused lanes to close Wednesday evening on CA-237 in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:36 p.m., CHP announced lanes 2 and 3 going westbound were blocked due to smoke across the highway. As of 7:35 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to a 511 […]
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot over weekend in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO - Medical examiners on Tuesday said the victim fatally shot in San Francisco over the weekend was a 32-year-old man from Placer County. The Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner identified the victim as Samuel St. Pierre. Pierre was found Sunday around 10:34 p.m. in the area of...
KRON4 News

Cement truck causes freeway backup in South Bay

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A cement truck on its side in Sunnyvale caused a backup on US-101 Northbound Tuesday morning, but all lanes are open as of 8:57 a.m. The truck blocked all lanes as of 5:05 a.m. near the Mathilda Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was extricated from the vehicle […]
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters busy across the Bay Area

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)

A 22-year-old Antioch man lost his life after a suspected DUI crash that also caused injuries to four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge while authorities arrested a driver in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car collision was reported just before 3 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge, just west of Treasure Island [...]
