Mt. Washington sees mid-June snowfall

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A pilot is recovering after his plane crashed into high-tension power lines Wednesday before going down on the Connecticut River in Charlestown. The 1952 Piper Cub single-engine prop will not be removed from the river until sometime Thursday, officials said. One wing is stuck in the mud at the bottom of the river, while the other is sticking up out of the water. Crews have attached blinking beacons to it to warn boaters.
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A small plane crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire, injuring one person, police said Wednesday. The person was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately known. Officials said the plane clipped power lines during its descent in Charlestown, WMUR-TV reported....
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Natural Heritage Bureau has confirmed its first documented global plant extinction. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, was previously only known to exist in Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester, N.H. This is the first documented plant extinction in the state and only the fifth in New England since European settlement. Its demise is likely due in part to heavy recreational use at the park.
Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of New Hampshire communities with set dates and/or times. The information will be displayed two ways -- in an interactive, searchable table & map embedded below and through a text-only list. To see the table, scroll down below the bulleted list. You can also try using the word search function in your browser (hit CTRL + F or COMMAND + F and then enter your town's name).
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash into the Connecticut River in Charleston, NH. One person was reported injured. Police have not reported any deaths. Charlestown Police said the crash occurred near Lower Landing Road. The plane was heading south when the pilot reported...
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Two very well-known craft beer companies with strong ties to Vermont are coming together under one roof. And it comes at a time when the industry is experiencing rapid changes. “I love beer,” said Ben Stehle of Exeter, New Hampshire. Stehle and his family stopped...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal charges have been brought against a group of Massachusetts men in connection with gun thefts at New Hampshire stores. Nicholas D'Augustine, the owner of Milford Firearms, said he woke up to the news one September morning that his store had been robbed. The break-in was caught on camera.
Vermont ambulance officials are continuing to voice questions as the town approaches the July 1 end of its nearly 60-year contract with Windham County’s largest emergency medical service provider.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro amends EMS takeover plan 10 days before scheduled start.
Mackenzie Verdiner goes to one of the most diverse schools in New Hampshire, Manchester’s West High School. Students there speak about 50 different languages. “If I grab a fistful of kids randomly, it would be a different color on each finger — it’s all different colors, different backgrounds,” she says. “And then all the teachers are all the same.”
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Maine program that excluded some religious schools from receiving public money. That decision is expected to have consequences in Vermont.
Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Significant is an understatement’: Supreme Court decision reverberates across Vermont’s school system.
SALISBURY, N.H. — Two people arrested after a crash in Salisbury last Wednesday have been named as suspects in a homicide in Rutland, Vermont. Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky were found inside the post office on Route 4 after police said they fled the scene of the crash. Police...
STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Interested in buying a Vermont general store? There’s one for sale in Strafford. Coburns’ General Store has been a staple in the community for well over a century. The current owners have run the store for the last 45 years. But the Coburn family says it’s time to hang it up, citing a variety of reasons.
Burlington School Board approves to move BTC to the airport. A Vermont drug company’s failure to maintain standards led to recalls — and its demise. A Vermont drug company’s failure to maintain standards led to recalls — and its demise. How do women make the decision...
WESTON, Vt. – The slowly turning water wheel, reminiscent of bucolic times past, has always been a popular feature of Weston’s Mill Museum. But after years of service, and sustaining significant ice damage during the winter of 2021-22, the faithful wheel gave up its ghost. To the rescue...
WEST RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in West Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 4A at around 11:00 a.m. According to the report, Michele L. Pierro, 55, of Brandon, was attempting to travel from the Price Chopper Plaza to Walgreens prior to the crash.
A missing man has been found safe after a search Wednesday, according to police in Nashua, New Hampshire. Police had been searching for Timothy Duffy, a 40-year-old man they said has autism and is unable to care for himself. Authorities said his family had been concerned for his safety. Later...
32 years on this earth knowing the words to "Mary Had a Little Lamb" and I had no idea about the roots of the nursery rhyme. As it turns out, Mary and her lamb, are likely from the Granite State - New Hampshire!. It was today, May 24th in the...
LACONIA — As the first Motorcycle Week in two years unimpeded by the coronavirus, the tone for the 99th Laconia Motorcycle Rally was set by joy and gratitude among attendees and enthusiastic attendance at all events, according to organizers. “This was a very strong year,” said Charlie St. Clair,...
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police have identified a local man whose body was found along a Springfield road earlier this month. Authorities say Justin Gilliam, 37, of Springfield, died of a gunshot wound to the head. His body was found Monday, June 6, on a remote section of Greeley Road by a resident who lives nearby.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman who is facing murder charges for allegedly stabbing a Manchester man to death was extradited to New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. 34-year-old Stephanie Beard, who was arrested in Boston on May 14, is charged with second degree murder for allegedly causing...
Comments / 0