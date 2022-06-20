Mt. Washington sees mid-June snowfall

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A pilot is recovering after his plane crashed into high-tension power lines Wednesday before going down on the Connecticut River in Charlestown. The 1952 Piper Cub single-engine prop will not be removed from the river until sometime Thursday, officials said. One wing is stuck in the mud at the bottom of the river, while the other is sticking up out of the water. Crews have attached blinking beacons to it to warn boaters.

CHARLESTOWN, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO