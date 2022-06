(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence. Send us your Fourth of July events to news@kfvs12.com. The Great American Fourth of July fireworks will be Monday, July 4 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Arena Park. The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will play at 8 p.m. Lawn chairs are welcome and parking will be available throughout the park.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO