NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and a third was injured in two separate overnight shootings in New Orleans, police say. According to the New Orleans Police Department, two men were gunned down just before 11 p.m. Tues., June 21 in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street just north of I-10 in New Orleans East. Police say both unidentified victims sustained single gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO