Albany, NY

SNAPSHOT: Patriot Flights resume at Albany International Airport

By Staff report
Saratogian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than two years, Albany International Airport...

www.saratogian.com

Hot 99.1

Welcome! People are Moving to Albany, NY from These Ten Places

Every single day, families are moving into the Capital Region. The benefits of living in the Albany metropolitan area are countless. You can easily access New York City, Boston, Buffalo or even Canada, opening the door to endless adventures. In both the capital city and the cities that surround it, you can find stable employment, safe housing, and some of the best schools around.
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

Nine Pin releases new seasonal cider

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nine Pin Ciderworks recently released its newest seasonal cider style, Lavender Lemonade, just in time for the summer solstice. The cider is a refreshing twist on Nine Pin’s classic farmhouse blend of apples, infused with culinary lavender and a finishing touch of lemon juice. To...
ALBANY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Access to Popular Copack, NY Waterfall ‘Permanently’ Closes

Don't go chasing this Hudson Valley waterfall. Bash Bish waterfall is closed, kind of. Let us explain... Many hikers and non-hikers across the Hudson Valley love coming across a waterfall on their outdoor adventures. One of the most accessible and, in my personal opinion, easiest hikes in the Hudson Valley is Bash Bish in Copake.
#The Patriot#Patriot Flights
96.9 WOUR

Mass Vax Sites in New York State to Shut Down This Month

If you need a Covid shot or booster, act quickly. New York State's mass vaccination sites will be shutting down operations throughout the state in June. There are a total of eight state run mass vaccination sites, two of them are located in the Capital Region. The clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will administer its final shot at 6:30pm Thursday. This location had been shut down back in July of 2021, but was reopened in December as Covid cases were on the increase.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
104.5 The Team

Lady Luck Lives Here: 2 $100k Powerball Tix From THIS Capital Region Store

Based on this run of good luck, one Schenectady convenience store may be getting a little more foot traffic for lottery tickets. Most people I know who play the lottery, have a routine or a strategy they follow with hopes of hitting it big. Some play the same numbers like family members' birthdays, some will track the lottery website to see which scatch-offs still have the big prizes out there, and some visit the same store to buy those tickets thinking they are due to strike it rich. Ya know, kind of like when you play the same slot machine - at some point, it has to hit right?
SCHENECTADY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘The Gilded Age’ opens casting call for extras, filming in Upstate NY

As production for the second season of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” gets rolling, the series is looking to cast locals as extras while filming in Upstate New York. Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking paid actors to play 1880s pedestrians and church-goers. According to the casting call notes, women will be fit for corsets, should have shoulder-length or longer hair and “natural” hair colors only will be allowed. No balayage, undercuts, wigs, weaves, braids, ombre or unnatural looking highlights will be considered. Shaved heads and dreads will also not be permitted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

FBI Says This Capital Region County Is Upstate’s Most Criminal?

The Capital Region features the best and worst counties for crime in Upstate New York in the FBI’s newly released statistics for 2021. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Most Dangerous Counties report for the entire state using its Uniform Crime Reporting system, which counts all violent and property-based criminal incidents self-reported by local law enforcement.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY

