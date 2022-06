Former Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero has now become the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, according to the Action Network. The quick rise took him from +1600 to -200 in less than a week and comes contrary to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that former Auburn forward Jabari Smith is expected to be the first pick.

AUBURN, AL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO