BLOOMINGTON – When MaryEllen K. Bishop tweets a photo at an Indiana University event, she often accompanies it with #ProudIUTrustee. Bishop has served as an elected trustee for more than a decade and was the first woman to chair the board in 2014. Her fellow trustees honored the vice-chair for her dedication to IU during their June meeting, her last on the board after deciding not to seek re-election.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO