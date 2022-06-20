Shirtless convicted felon charged with having gun in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old convicted felon was taken into custody in downtown Nashville Sunday for possession of a firearm.
Metro Nashville officers said they were called to FGL House located at 120 Third Avenue South for reports of a man without a shirt holding a gun saying he was going to kill someone.Man in ICU after being beaten with his own cane in East Nashville
When police officers arrived, a witness reportedly pointed out Dillon Whitehouse, and officers said they saw him throw a firearm under a nearby black sedan.
Whitehouse was taken into custody. Since he has prior felony drug convictions, it is a felony to possess a firearm.

