Port Saint Lucie Man Saved From Kidnapping During Traffic Stop

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train on Wednesday in Lake Worth Beach, WPTV reports. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, told the WPTV that deputies were initially called to a crash at 9 a.m. on 10th Avenue North and North G Street.
Port St. Lucie - Saturday June 18, 2022: The 29 year old driver of a vehicle that sideswiped a tow truck and injured its driver has turned himself in. Jacob Andrews of Ft. Pierce was charged with hit and run involving serious bodily injury. He was jailed. Port St. Lucie...
A homeless man was arrested last Saturday after hitting another man with an umbrella near Speedway on U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian. According to the Sebastian Police Department, 61-year-old Michael Lee Britton attempted to steal items from another homeless man while striking him with an umbrella. At the same time, the victim defended himself by striking Britton with a stick.
The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating one of its own officers after an he was caught on body-cam video punching a man inside a Walgreens last month. Officer Kyle Culver, who is white, is seen telling 34-year old Artie Edwards, who is black, to leave the store after the man had exchanged words with a cashier who refused to take a twenty-dollar bill from him. He repeats the word "Go" a couple of times and then Edwards tells Culver that he better not put his hands on him.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police on Wednesday announced an increased reward of $40,000 in the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy earlier this month. Kaleb Watson was shot and killed round 6 p.m. on April 7 whereas sitting in the backseat of a automobile, which was parked in an alley.
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Brightline train struck and killed a person standing on the tracks in Lake Worth Beach on Wednesday. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. near 10th Avenue and North G Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man stood between...
An Indiantown woman is suing a backyard gun range and several shooters after she was shot by a stray bullet from the neighboring range while in her backyard. The incident occurred in January at a home near Southwest Arrowroot Street. Heather Sitton says she was in her backyard with her...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police are on the lookout for a man who threw two Molotov cocktails at a Fort Pierce home in Florida on Sunday morning, inflicting a hearth and explosion. Video of the brazen assault was posted on the Fort Pierce Police division’s Facebook web page.
ROSELAND — Sheriff’s detectives were investigating the discovery of a body Tuesday. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of the body being found about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of 130th Street in Roseland, west of U.S. 1. Sheriff’s officials said the death of the unidentified person may be a drug overdose.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY- Sheriff’s deputies and officials from Patrick Air Force base responded to reports of what appeared to be a ‘old military ordnance’ in the 1800 block of South A1A between Fort Pierce and Vero Beach. The object was spotted on the beach by a person...
Investigators in West Palm Beach responded to a call Tuesday evening after a man was looking for his lost rooster and ended up finding the skeletal remains of a human. A spokesman from the West Palm Beach Police Department said that crime scene investigators recovered a skull and human arm bones, WPTV reports.
Early last week, an 18-year-old in Florida man was arrested for social drug dealing using the popular Snapchat app to make his deals, with the cops. 18-year-old Andrew Fick was arrested after Detectives learned he was selling drugs through the social media platform. Fick was
WEST PALM BEACH- A man who was out looking for a lost rooster made a gruesome discovery in the 1400 block of North Sapodilla Avenue on Tuesday night. While crossing a vacant lot just before 6:00 PM, the man saw what looked like a bone sticking out of the dirt and upon closer inspection saw it was a human skull.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach. The remains were located near 14th Street and Sapodilla Avenue. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Forensic anthropologists and medical examiners are on the scene. This is a...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Patrick Space Force Base’s explosive ordnance disposal team was called to Indian River County to remove an old military munition found on a beach Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were ordered, Indian River County sheriff’s officials said. The munition...
Comments / 1