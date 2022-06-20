Port Saint Lucie Man Saved From Kidnapping During Traffic Stop

The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating one of its own officers after an he was caught on body-cam video punching a man inside a Walgreens last month. Officer Kyle Culver, who is white, is seen telling 34-year old Artie Edwards, who is black, to leave the store after the man had exchanged words with a cashier who refused to take a twenty-dollar bill from him. He repeats the word "Go" a couple of times and then Edwards tells Culver that he better not put his hands on him.

