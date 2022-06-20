Gigi Hadid Honors Ex Zayn Malik On Father’s Day With Rare Post

Gigi Hadid paid tribute to Zayn Malik on social media. She posted a rare photo of her child, alongside her former partner, in celebration of this year’s Father’s Day.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Reuters

The 27-year-old model took her sweet greeting to Instagram Story on Sunday. She first posted a photo of herself and her own father, writing in the caption, “Happy Fathers Day to my sweet baba.”

Hadid also wrote “I love you” before tagging her father’s account on the platform.