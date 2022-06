Frederick E. Jacobson, age 95, of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, WI. He was born on December 28, 1927, the son of Alfred and Lauretta (LePage) Jacobson in Viroqua, where he lived his entire life. Fred entered the United States Army in 1946 and served as a medical technician until he was honorably discharged in 1947. After leaving the Army, he worked with his dad drilling wells for many years and had other small hobbies like bronzing and mounting baby shoes and building various size trailers.

VIROQUA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO