The Buccaneers have finally found out that Rob Gronkowski is not coming back. This shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise. The Buccaneers are one of those teams where losing one player might not be the end of the world. Having so much talent and the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL makes it so that losing one player isn’t going to kill the season, but Hall of Fame talent can be hard to come by.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO