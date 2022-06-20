Tim’s Travels: Blueberry Hill

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday morning Tim Ezell was playing with fire by drinking caffeine. Thursday morning, he’s playing in the mud. Ezell joined the Executive Director of University City Children’s Center Steve Zwolak to prepare for International Mud Day.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream will be moving to The Grove Sunday, July 17. Families and friends can re-enjoy the freshly made waffle cones and enjoy signature flavors including the Cookie Monster, Salted Caramel Swirl, and Gold Coast Chocolate. Serendipity also features new offerings like breakfast pastries, bagels, and coffee.
Did you know that before Ted Drewes Sr. was a frozen custard connoisseur, he was famous around town for being a champion tennis player on the Forest Park tennis courts?. Drewes Sr. took his family to Florida every winter to practice his tennis skills. After randomly being asked to sell frozen custard for a traveling circus by a friend in Florida, he put his own spin on a recipe and got to work. The business stuck, and Ted Drewes Frozen Custard was born: Drewes Sr. opened up a St. Petersburg, Florida, location in 1929, and then returned to St. Louis to open several Ted Drewes locations between 1930 and 1941.
Challah is a perfect symbol of the Jewish faith. It’s the centerpiece of the Shabbat table and has become interwoven into all fabrics of Jewish society in one way or another. Challah is made in various sizes and shapes, all of which have a meaning. Braided ones, which may...
St. Louis Magazine has come out with their "A-List Editors' Choice Awards" and has named a new Best Hidden Gem spot in St. Louis, and after reading about this place, let me tell you it won't be hidden for long!. According to stlmag.com, and their A-List Editors' Choice Awards 2022,...
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck entertainment complex will open in St. Charles County later this summer, as construction crews work to make up delays caused by supply chain issues. Frankie Martin’s Garden, situated at the corner of Highway N and St. Charles Street in Cottleville, will offer...
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A new Shake Shack location is opening in Chesterfield on Friday, June 24. It will be the first in the area and just the sixth nationwide to have a drive-thru. The community is encouraged to visit the restaurant on opening day. The first 200 cars will...
ST. LOUIS — Since December, staffing shortages have prompted Rob Connoley to keep shuttered about half the space in his acclaimed Midtown restaurant, Bulrush STL. But last week, Connoley opened the bar space — part of a program offering intimate cocktail experiences — even without proper staffing available.
If you look around at the many restaurants that dot South Grand's dining landscape, you'll see a little bit of everything — Thai, Vietnamese, vegan, Latin American, Persian, Indian. However, the one thing diners could not find following the closing of Mangia Italiano in 2020 was Italian inflected fare.
St. Louis metro area readers might want to look up from their books right now and pull out their calendars: The inaugural Missouri Book Festival is coming to Washington, Missouri, in August and will celebrate all-things reading and literacy over the course of two days. Missouri Book Festival kicks off...
Dead & Company is continuing their Summer 2022 Tour tonight with a show in St. Louis following their two-night run in Boulder, Colorado at Folsom Field. Tonight’s show is kicking off soon, so follow along with the show via LiveDead.co official webcasts or the rogue streams that pop-up on Mixlr.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be back in St. Louis this week. The hot dog-shaped vehicle will be parked outside the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood on Wednesday. Anyone can stop by take photos with the iconic vehicle from 9 am - 1 pm.
KSDK 5 On Your Side’s Art Holliday was recently inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Holliday has been with 5 On Your Side for 42 years and currently serves as the first Black news director in St. Louis. The Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame was...
Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
Dead & Company continued to mine its back pages with Tuesday’s concert in St. Louis, which featured the first “Box of Rain” in nearly three years. The resurrection of the Phil Lesh-sung American Beauty classic arrived in the second set at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Another sweltering...
Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
