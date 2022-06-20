Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Caring & Loving’ Ben Affleck On Father’s Day: You’re ’Selfless’

Jenny from the Block is showing her fiance all kinds of love! As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get closer and closer to the alter for the second time, J.Lo made it a point to show her man a bit of extra love on Father’s Day with an extra special tribute. Posting on both Instagram and her website, Jennifer honored the deep love Ben shows as a father not only to his own children, Violet, 16, Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13, but also to her twins, Max & Emme, 14.

“I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father,” Jennifer wrote in her Father’s Day newsletter on June 19. “And its not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.”

She ended her tribute with sentiments of gratitude to the man she’ll soon be able to call her husband. “Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure.” In her post, she also recognized her own father, David Lopez, who she equally thanked for not making her feel “weird or alienated” as she became famous, and moreover, taught her important lessons about being a parent. “You have shown me the most important thing in life any parent could show anyone: to be a good person. You did it by your own example.”

Someone Jennifer left out of her Father’s Day tribute was ex Marc Anthony, who is the father of her twin teenagers. The two split over a decade ago, but have remained friendly over the years, even when she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

As for the mother of Ben’s children, Jennifer Garner, she also didn’t post anything public for her estranged ex for Father’s Day. She opted for a funny TikTok post with a generic message to ‘everyone who fathers’ on the day. Then again, no one knows what happens behind closed doors!