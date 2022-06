The family of an Indianapolis woman killed in an eight-vehicle accident this month said her death could have been avoided. Reports how mother of four, Kiana Burns, 28, died after Kelli Anderson drove 50 to 60 miles over a center median and slammed into Burns’ Pontiac G6, causing a pile-up at a red traffic light. Burns was transported to nearby hospital, where she was removed from life support two days later.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO