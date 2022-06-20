ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Rutland man gets over 3 years for armed robberies

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcpaT_0gGBIEue00

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – A Rutland man, who admitted that he was part of at least four armed robberies across Rutland and Addison Counties in the summer of 2021, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to three years and two months behind bars on Friday. Joey Miles Sherwood, 31, had pleaded guilty to a knifepoint robbery charge at the Cumberland Farms on North Main Street in Wallingford on August 1, 2021. He also admitted to two other knifepoint holdups and one attempted robbery.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Judge Christina Reiss said Sherwood would be on supervised release for three years once he is discharged from prison. His release date will not be known until some state charges in Vermont and New Hampshire are resolved, but the judge said he would get credit for time served since his arrest in August 2021.

Reiss also ordered Sherwood to pay $746 in restitution, including $156 for the Cumberland Farms store. The judgment also includes $450 for a holdup at the Union Street Market in Brandon on August 21, and $140 for a robbery at the Maplefields Mobil in Pittsford on August 1, 2021. Sherwood said he also tried to rob the Shoreham Service Station on the same day as the Union Street Market holdup, but the clerk refused to give him any cash and instead threatened to call 911.

Benson VT woman accused of assault, DUI

United States Attorney Nikolas Kerest commended the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Vermont State Police, and the coordination and assistance provided by the Brandon Police Department, the Middlebury Police Department, the Rutland City Police Department, and the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department. U.S. Attorney Kerest stated, “This case exemplifies the type of important investigative and collaborative work that Vermont’s federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies do every day. Their collaborative efforts allow our office to prosecute individuals such as Joey Sherwood, whose actions sow unacceptable levels of fear and disorder in Vermont communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Dashcam video captures Vt. troopers’ excavator assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an excavator. WCAX obtained dashboard video of the incident at the home on Scott Road. Police say what should have been an easy arrest, turned into mayhem. “It could have been, ‘Sir, turn...
newportdispatch.com

Police use taser arresting man on Winooski River Bridge

WINOOSKI — A 54-year-old man from Burlington was arrested following an incident in Winooski yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man standing on the Winooski River Bridge on the northbound side of I-89 at around 7:10 p.m. Police say they located Christopher Bousquet standing on the bridge...
WINOOSKI, VT
VTDigger

In Windsor County, sheriff’s race focuses on Vermont’s ‘policing for profit’ model

The Democratic primary pits longtime sheriff’s deputy Thomas Battista against Ludlow police officer and Windsor Selectboard Chair Ryan Palmer. Palmer has brought attention to the Vermont law that allows sheriffs to pocket 5% of all contracts secured by their departments. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Windsor County, sheriff’s race focuses on Vermont’s ‘policing for profit’ model.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
County
Rutland County, VT
Rutland, VT
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
Rutland County, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Wallingford, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Pittsford, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
NECN

Horses, Other Animals Seized During Vermont Cruelty Investigation

More than 20 animals, more than half of them horses, are in foster homes in Vermont after they were seized by police and advocates for animal welfare — amid an investigation into alleged animal cruelty. Investigators with Vermont State Police said the animals weren’t being sheltered or cared for...
mynbc5.com

Woman attacks store employee with stun gun

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A woman was taken into custody on Monday after allegedly attacking a store employee with a stun gun and then attempting to flee from police. Police were called to the Cricket Wireless store in South Burlington on Monday afternoon after an employee said she had been attacked by an unruly customer.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Woman killed in Colchester crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one person was killed in a crash in Colchester Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Route 2 and Clay Point Road. Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the crash. They say a 64-year-old woman was driving her Prius from Clay Point Road onto Route 2 when she was hit by two cars, one heading east and one heading west.
COLCHESTER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Vermont State Police#Violent Crime#District Court#The Cumberland Farms#The Union Street Market#Benson Vt
WCAX

Gas leak forces evacuation of Burlington building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A building in Burlington was evacuated on Wednesday after a construction crew hit a natural gas line. It happened on the corners of Intervale Ave. and Oak St. Burlington Fire Marshal Matthew Stone says it took about an hour to clear up. Stone said Vermont Gas...
WCAX

Vehicle travels off of I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

200-year-old Pownal schoolhouse moved across town to serve new purpose. It was history in the making on Tuesday in Pownal. An old schoolhouse from the early 1800s rolled through the center of the southwestern Vermont town on the way to its new home. Construction resumes on Burlington's Champlain Parkway after...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynbc5.com

Third teen charged in connection to attack on 14-year-old in Barre

BARRE, Vt. — Three teenagers have now been charged in connection to the attack on a 14-year-old on the Barre Bike Path last week. Police say seven to eight students – all from Barre City Elementary and Middle School – were there when the attack happened, and that they’re hoping to bring more charges against a fourth and fifth individual.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Pregnant nurse punched by patient in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A pregnant nurse working at the Rutland Regional Medical Center was punched by a patient Sunday. Authorities say it happened in the ER. There were no immediate details from the police on any possible charges. The nurse, who was eight months pregnant, was admitted and monitored...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Springfield man arrested on federal gun charge

Paul Lachapelle Jr., 26, of Springfield pleaded not guilty Friday to unlawful possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance. The offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Lachapelle is being held at the Northwestern State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, awaiting further court action.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Police ID victim in Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police have identified a local man whose body was found along a Springfield road earlier this month. Authorities say Justin Gilliam, 37, of Springfield, died of a gunshot wound to the head. His body was found Monday, June 6, on a remote section of Greeley Road by a resident who lives nearby.
WCAX

Police: Cricket Wireless employee attacked with a stun gun

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a phone store employee in South Burlington was attacked by a customer with a stun gun. It happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Cricket Wireless on Williston Road. South Burlington Police say they were initially called to the store for...
WMUR.com

Plane crashes into Connecticut River in Charlestown; pilot swims to shore

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A pilot is recovering after his plane crashed into high-tension power lines Wednesday before going down on the Connecticut River in Charlestown. The 1952 Piper Cub single-engine prop will not be removed from the river until sometime Thursday, officials said. One wing is stuck in the mud at the bottom of the river, while the other is sticking up out of the water. Crews have attached blinking beacons to it to warn boaters.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
mynbc5.com

Man shot in torso during fight

BENNINGTON, Vt. — A man was shot in Bennington following reports of a fight involving a knife. Bennington Police said they responded to a report of a fight on Pleasant Street on Saturday evening and discovered that an 18-year-old male had been shot in front of the residence. The...
BENNINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Route 30, Poultney

POULTNEY — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Poultney yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 30 at around 2:20 a.m. According to the report, the driver, identified as Javon Wright, of Poultney, was traveling north before leaving the road and striking a tree.
POULTNEY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy