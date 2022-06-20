St. Joseph County's COVID cases up 30.4%; Michigan cases plummet 15.6%

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 15,578 new cases. That's down 15.6% from the previous week's tally of 18,453 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 37th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.7% from the week before, with 730,572 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 2.13% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 15 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

St. Joseph County reported 60 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 46 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 14,055 cases and 210 deaths.

Across Michigan, cases fell in 56 counties, with the best declines in Wayne County, with 2,903 cases from 3,631 a week earlier; in Oakland County, with 2,441 cases from 2,934; and in Macomb County, with 1,454 cases from 1,711.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Keweenaw County with 284 cases per 100,000 per week; Washtenaw County with 275; and Iron County with 235. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wayne County, with 2,903 cases; Oakland County, with 2,441 cases; and Macomb County, with 1,454. Weekly case counts rose in 23 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cass, Hillsdale and Berrien counties.

In Michigan, 137 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 131 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,581,397 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 36,675 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 86,246,101 people have tested positive and 1,013,413 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 19.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,018

The week before that: 1,037

Four weeks ago: 1,337

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 59,526

The week before that: 57,395

Four weeks ago: 52,179

Hospitals in 29 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 31 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

