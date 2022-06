Avenue B Grocery & Market, located at 4403 Avenue B, Austin, opened on Memorial Day after closing due to the pandemic. Established in 1909, Avenue B is the oldest grocery store and deli in Austin and has been owned and operated by Ross Mason for the past 35 years. Avenue B is “easing back into it” as their menu and stock is limited due to supply and labor shortages. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., though hours may vary slightly, according to Mason. 512-453-3921.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO