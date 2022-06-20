Bemidji woman dies in Clearwater County crash

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation.
Police responded to an ATV fire Tuesday in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, officers were called to the 100 block of Woodland Court, where a caller had said “a guy tipped over on a 4-wheeler, and it is on fire”. No one was cited in the incident. No injuries reported.
Gonvick, MN (KROC-AM News) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a young woman in northwest Minnesota early Sunday. The State Patrol reports 22-year-old Morgan Avenson of Bemidji was traveling on Hwy. 92 in the town of Gonvick around 3:00 am when she lost control of her vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled multiple times.
(Bemidji, MN) -- One woman has been hospitalized and one has been arrested after a large fight involving tubers on the Mississippi River Sunday. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault report at about 6:30 p-m. Deputies were told two groups of people were tubing down the river when they stopped at a shallow spot, then started arguing and fighting. About 25 people were involved. Witnesses say a 20-year-old Deer river woman stabbed a 21-year-old Bemidji woman during the fight. No names have been released. The stabbing victim’s medical condition isn’t known.
Another catalytic converter has been taken from a vehicle in Thief River Falls. This time the report came from the 600 block of Markley Avenue South. Police responded to the call just after 9PM Sunday.
WALKER, Minn. -- A woman has been airlifted from Gull Lake after she was pinned against a dock by a pontoon.The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday at a residence on the lake in the city of East Gull Lake.The pontoon was attempting to dock when a mechanical failure caused it to accelerate, authorities said.A 37-year-old woman tried to stop the pontoon from striking the deck by sitting and putting her feet out to stop it, but investigators say her feet ended up sliding down, and her legs became pinched in between.She was taken to a Twin Cities metro area hospital by helicopter. There's no word on how serious her injuries were.
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Randy Deo Munter, 45, of Twin Valley, for 3rd-Degree Methamphetamine Possession. Jennifer Ann Jensen, 31, of Twin Valley, for 3rd-Degree Methamphetamine Possession in School/Park/Pub Housing Zone. Trinity Gabriella Korynta, 22, of East Grand Folks, for storing Meth Paraphernalia. in...
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of lightning striking a Quonset around noon yesterday. The Sheriff’s Office, Oklee Fire Department, and Oklee Ambulance were dispatched to 32125 220th ST SE in Chester Township for a report of a Quonset fire.
A 4-year old nonverbal autistic boy went missing yesterday south of Bagley in Minerva Township. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 1:40 P.M. The boy had been missing for about one hour prior to the call. Clearwater County Sheriff officials responded immediately and conducted an extensive search effort for the boy. Family and neighbors also joined. Along with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Reserves were Beltrami County K9 units and White Earth Reserve officers.
I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Teresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
On June 16, 2022 the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a reported scam from a citizen of Polk County. The scammer contacted the citizen on the phone and the caller ID showed 218-281-0431 which is the number for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer told the citizen...
