Oklahoma's Blake Robertson Risks Life and Limb to Catch Pop-Up, Which Was Totally Worth It

Aahric Whitehead was a standout quarterback for Merryville High School in Indiana, and we are saddened to report that he died. Police Officers arrived to the 7200 block of Taft street following a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found two individuals injured by gunfire. One of those injured was Whitehead, who would later succumb to his injuries.

INDIANA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO