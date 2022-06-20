ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions Crowned At 6/20 New Japan Road Event

By Jeremy Lambert
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the June 20 New Japan Road event, United Empire members TJP & Francesco Akira captured the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships by defeating Six or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi). The finish saw United...

stillrealtous.com

Possible Reason Why WWE Pulled Rhea Ripley From Title Match At Money In The Bank

Rhea Ripley earned the right to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank, but this week Belair announced on Raw that Rhea Ripley has been pulled from the title match because she’s not medically cleared to compete. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella,...
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts To Brock Lesnar Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam 2022

“The Tribal Chief” is ready to deliver one last beating to “The Beast Incarnate” at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”. Following the announcement of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022 on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, “The Head of the Table” took to social media to comment on the match.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Gail Kim Says She Accomplished Everything She Wanted In Wrestling Business

Gail Kim recently spoke with Dominic DeAngelo for an in-depth interview to promote the Slammiversary 2022 pay-per-view from over the weekend. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about her decision to retire in 2019, with her last bout taking place against Tessa Blanchard at the IMPACT Rebellion 2019 show.
WWE
Person
Ryusuke Taguchi
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Roman Reigns knew his next opponent

The last episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired by WWE on FOX networks, on American TV, saw the main event close with the long-awaited match between the Tribal Chief of the company, Roman Reigns and the Original Bro Matt Riddle, who went to try to snatch the world champion belts from the athlete of Samoan origin, after months of undisputed reign in WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
The Spun

John Cena Is Making History: WWE World Reacts

John Cena is arguably the GOAT when it comes to his exploits in the ring, but his legacy off of it is even more special. On Sunday, the WWE continued its #CenaMonth by sharing that the superstar wrestler has granted more wishes through the Make-A-Wish foundation than any other celebrity at 650-plus.
WWE
FanSided

WWE is booking Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar again…and that’s a problem

With injuries plaguing the company, WWE decided to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Brock Lesnar yet again for SummerSlam, and that’s a problem. WWE is dealing with huge injuries at the top of their babyface depth chart. Cody Rhodes is sidelined up to nine months after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Randy Orton could potentially miss the remainder of 2022 due to a back injury. The latter hurts WWE the most, as reports indicated that Orton was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on July 30 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Get Well Soon: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Upcoming Amputations

That’s never good to hear. A lot of wrestlers have stepped into the ring over the years and several of them have had quite the success. However, there are only a few who reach the very top levels and become legends. These are names that almost any wrestling fan knows and it can be sad to see them have health issues later in life. Unfortunately that is the case again, and now it is fairly serious.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Scrapped Plans Revealed for New Member of Roman Reigns' The Bloodline Faction

Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph "Sefa" Fatu, signed with WWE back in August 2021 and arrived on the NXT roster that November. He has since established himself as one of the more promising stars on the NXT 2.0 brand as a contender for the NXT North American Championship, but many fans are simply waiting for him to jump to WWE's main roster and align with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and cousin Roman Reigns as a member of The Bloodline faction. Sikoa revealed in a new interview with BT Sport this week that WWE considered shooting him right up to the main roster to be the group's newest member, but that quickly changed.
WWE
PWMania

News and Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Riddle’s appearance on tonight’s RAW is being advertised on the WWE Events website and at the arena, as PWMania.com previously reported. He is slated to wrestle Seth Rollins in his hometown, but it appears that he will not be performing on television tonight. According to a new report...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Ezekiel And Elias Segment On WWE Raw

WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it. Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Riddle isn't ready yet

Money In The Bank Qualifying match: Raquel Rodriguez vs Shayna Baszler. A little slow ending, with Shayna trying the Kirifuda Clutch completely at random, but Rodriguez avoids putting her rival on the corner and ... ONE-HANDED POWERBOMB!. .. 1 ... 2 ... 3! Raquel is the second qualifier for the...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Rhea Ripley Reveals She's Dealing With a Brain Injury

The original plan for WWE's Money in the Bank was for Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair to face Rhea Ripley, but then WWE pulled Ripley from the match and held a Fatal 5-Way to decide who would be Belair's next challenger. That ended up being Carmella, but fans are still wondering what sort of injury took Ripley out of action, as that hasn't been publicly disclosed. We now have more insight into the injury thanks to Ripley's latest Twitter comment (via WrestlingNewsCo), as a response to someone saying she didn't look injured revealed she is dealing with a brain injury, and we wish her a quick and seamless recovery.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Dewey Foley Has Departed From WWE

Dewey Foley has reportedly exited WWE. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Dewey Foley recently left WWE with one source saying his exit happened in late April. Johnson reports that Foley made the decision to leave the company and he was not cut. Dewey, the son of Mick Foley, was...
WWE
Fightful

FITE TV To Host Press Conference For 'Ric Flair's Last Match' On 6/23

Can a ten minute montage of somebody screaming Woo really be considered a press conference?. The wrestling world has been buzzing since it was announced that the popular Starrcast convention would be making its return during SummerSlam weekend this year. Along with convention, there will be a special event hosted for 'Ric Flair's Last Match'. Although Flair's opponent has yet to be announced, there could be more insight to the match as soon as tomorrow.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Latest Update on Charlotte Flair, Possible WWE Return Date

Charlotte Flair is set to appear at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in the “I Quit!” match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, Flair has been out of action. After that match, WWE stated that Flair had broken her arm and would be out indefinitely, but she was actually written out of the storylines so she could marry Andrade El Idolo of AEW. On May 27, they married in Mexico.
RALEIGH, NC
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Teases Return To WWE TV Soon

You never know what’s going to happen when you watch WWE programming as anyone could return at any time. Recently a fan on Twitter made it clear that they’re hoping to see former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega return to TV, and Vega teased her return when she posted the following:
WWE
