Harford County, MD

Harford County summer headlines

By Morning Show Producer
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like Sinclair Cares, Harford County is helping families in need this summer. The county...

foxbaltimore.com

attractionmag.com

Bridge Controversy Confronts Kent Island

Do we even need a new bridge? If so, where should it go? Who should pay to build and maintain it? Who really benefits? Could a resolution be reached that would eliminate future bridge disputes? These questions were at the heart of a dispute between Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties almost 150 years ago.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Then and Now: Old Ellicott City

Maryland’s first factory town Ellicott City celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Ellicott brothers Joseph, Andrew and John founded the town along the Patapsco River. Over time, Ellicott City has evolved and endured, withstanding floods and fires for more than two-and-a-half centuries. Main Street. The historic images of the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Infarm Plants Newest Growing Center in Maryland

Global vertical-farming company Infarm will drive its U.S. expansion by establishing its third growing center, which is set to be company’s largest facility to date, near Baltimore. In addition to Infarm’s existing vertical farming facility in Seattle and one planned for Austin, Texas, the new Northeast Growing Center will...
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Summer arrives but can council plan stem the violence?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was more than a month ago when six city council members demanded a short-term crime plan in anticipation of a violent summer. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison responded with a plan that included additional overtime for officers and high visibility in high crime areas. After...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FLIP Circus at Arundel Mills showcases amazing acts

The FLIP Circus will be at Arundel Mills in Hanover from now until July 3. This entirely new family entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family celebrates the great American circus tradition. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped big top tent, FLIP Circus brings families and friends together...
HANOVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Summer meals for Baltimore children

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just as learning doesn't end when school lets out, neither does a child's need for a good nutritious meal. The Summer Food Service Program will provide free meal to help children in need. Commissioner of the Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community Development Alice Kennedy...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Outdoor summer concert series

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hotel at Arundel Preserve will host its free outdoor concert series bringing entertainment to community residents all summer long. Director of Sales and Marketing for the Hotel at Arundel Preserve Matthew Jones shares more about the series.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local Apple employees unionize

After years of declining membership, efforts to unionize are back on the front page. Apple employees in Towson are the latest group of workers to demand better from big-name employers. John Westerhaus, an executive with Survey & Ballot Systems, joins us to explain why we are seeing more union votes,...
TOWSON, MD
Bay Net

Facing Overcrowding, Anne Arundel County Animal Shelter Gives Away Free Pets

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Looking for a pet or companion to become part of the family but can’t afford the cost of adoption?. Worry no more, as the Anne Arundel County Animal Shelter in Millersville, Maryland is giving away pets free of charge, starting this week. In an unprecedented...
chestertownspy.org

House of the Week: Still Pond Runs Deep

This is my second visit to the rural crossroads community of Still Pond. Once again, I drove through its charming main street lined with houses dating from the early 19th century to the 1930’s in architectural styles ranging from Colonial Revival, Craftsman and Victorian, as well as vernacular forms such as American National Folk. My first visit inspired further research and I learned that not only is Still Pond an excellent example of the historical development of Kent County’s rural communities of the Upper Eastern Shore, but this small community was also the first in Maryland to give women the right to vote! Two main roads define the Historic District, Still Pond Rd and Old Still Pond Rd. Today’s feature is located on Still Pond Rd, whose streetscape is a row of houses on either side that back up to farmland.
STILL POND, MD

