ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland teen, woman die in Highlands County crash

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZ56k_0gGBB3y100

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a Lakeland teen and a Fort White woman were killed in a crash on State Road 70 in Highlands County Sunday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at about 10:35 p.m. on State Road 70, just west of County Road 721.

Troopers said the sedan was traveling west on the highway and slowed down to make a U-turn. The vehicle was blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes, and was rear-ended by a car behind it, the Highway Patrol said.

Kidnapped Florida man drives erratically ‘in hopes of being pulled over’

A 15-year-old passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the sedan and died at the scene. The driver and the other passenger, a 64-year-old man and 41-year-old woman from Lakeland, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old Fort White woman, was rushed to Gulf Coast Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

1 diver dead, 1 missing at Buford Springs, authorities say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One diver is dead and another is missing at Buford Springs in Hernando County, according to authorities. Hernando County Fire Rescue told News Channel 8 the incident happened Wednesday at the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area in Hernando County. Authorities have yet to provide additional information on the divers activities before […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
County
Highlands County, FL
Lakeland, FL
Accidents
City
Fort White, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Highlands County, FL
Crime & Safety
Highlands County, FL
Accidents
click orlando

Driver hits trooper patrol car on Florida Turnpike in St. Cloud, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver backed into a patrol car on the Florida Turnpike in St. Cloud Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 38-year-old Kissimmee man, was stopped at an outside shoulder on northbound State Road 91 on the Turnpike, near an emergency-vehicle-only ramp from Friar’s Cove Road, troopers said.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Highway Patrol#Gulf Coast Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCJB

Detectives investigate body found in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found following reports of a shooting. Deputies say around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to reports of a shooting on Northeast 22nd Court in Citra. They found the body of a black man. Major...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy