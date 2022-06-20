Lakeland teen, woman die in Highlands County crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a Lakeland teen and a Fort White woman were killed in a crash on State Road 70 in Highlands County Sunday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at about 10:35 p.m. on State Road 70, just west of County Road 721.

Troopers said the sedan was traveling west on the highway and slowed down to make a U-turn. The vehicle was blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes, and was rear-ended by a car behind it, the Highway Patrol said.

A 15-year-old passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the sedan and died at the scene. The driver and the other passenger, a 64-year-old man and 41-year-old woman from Lakeland, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old Fort White woman, was rushed to Gulf Coast Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

