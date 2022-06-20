ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana’s May jobless rate holds at 2.2%

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJaUk_0gGBAP5j00
Job ads seen in a newspaper classified section.

Indiana’s unemployment rate in May remained unchanged from April, holding steady at 2.2%, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

The state said the U.S. May jobless rate of 3.6% also was unchanged from April.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose, from 62.6% in April to 62.9% in May, remaining above the national rate of 62.3%, the state said. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes residents employed and those seeking employment, stood at 3,364,365—an increase of 16,374 from the previous month.

“While the number of people working in the private sector is at a new high, there remains numerous available job opportunities throughout Indiana,” said DWD Commissioner Fred Payne. “More and more Hoosiers have spent the last several months reassessing their career and career goals, and the May employment report shows individuals continue to return to the workplace.”

Private sector employment in Indiana decreased by 5,300 jobs over the last month, translating to a gain of 105,200 jobs from this time last year. Total private employment now stands at 2,759,300.

Industries that experienced job increases in May included, manufacturing (+2,400); professional and business services (+2,000); and leisure and hospitality (+1,000).

The state estimates as of June 1, there were 159,763 open job postings throughout Indiana. The number of people in Indiana that received unemployment benefits in May was 16,902.

The post Indiana’s May jobless rate holds at 2.2% appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
WFYI

Indiana has a utility shutoff moratorium during colder months. Should it have one for hotter months

Earlier this month, CenterPoint Energy halted utility shutoffs in Evansville citing temperatures above 100 degrees and the company's policy of halting disconnections “during extreme weather situations.”. Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tax on menstrual supplies adds to shortage pressure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
WTWO/WAWV

Holcomb calls July 6 special session for $225 payments

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb set a July 6 date for a special session for lawmakers to take action on his plan to give $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers struggling with inflation and high gas prices. The governor signed a proclamation Wednesday calling the General Assembly into the special session. “This is the fastest, fairest […]
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana Gasoline Use Tax to Hit Highest Rate Since 2014

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s gasoline use tax will increase to 29.1 cents starting July 1, the Indiana Department of State Revenue announced Monday. That’s the highest Indiana’s gasoline use tax has been since the state began using a specific formula to determine the rate in 2014. The 5.1-cent increase also is the largest one-month jump since 1994.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

AES Indiana customers could see nearly 19% rate increase this fall

INDIANAPOLIS – At a time when budgets are already tight, things could get worse for AES Indiana customers to the tune of a nearly 19% rate increase this fall. The utility company has asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to approve its request for a rate hike. The request came to light Friday when […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Indiana#Dwd#Hoosiers
wrtv.com

Experts explain what casinos do to Indiana's economy

TERRE HAUTE — Officials with Churchill Downs broke ground on the "Queen of Terre Haute" casino in Vigo County on Tuesday. The resort-style facility is predicted to bring $190 million in annual economic impact and create about 500 jobs. But what does that mean for the state?. The groundbreaking...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana’s gas tax to climb in July

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — As if the pain at the pump wasn’t enough, Indiana’s gas tax is going up. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the gasoline use tax calculation for July comes out to 29.1 cents a gallon. That’s up from June’s rate, which was 24 cents.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WTHR

Indiana gas tax increases to record high in July

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana saw another increase in the state gasoline tax amid promises of inflation relief — including a proposal to issue direct payments to Indiana residents later this month. The state's residents will pay 61 cents per gallon in taxes on gasoline, the state Department of Revenue...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

How inflation is impacting consumers in Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- From filling up at the the pump to your weekly grocery bill, inflation is impacting folks in Northeast Indiana. Recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows the Midwest outpaces the National rate for inflation. May Consumer Price Index numbers show the Midwest’s year-over-year inflation rate...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Is Indiana power grid ready for extreme weather, changing climate?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures this week were expected to reach record territory, and air conditioning will be a must. Electric companies will keep a close eye on how much power is going across the grid. As extreme weather events continue to increase in frequency, a growing need exists to prepare the electric grid for a volatile future.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana to get $2.9M in settlement over `free' TurboTax ads

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana will get $2.9 million from a nationwide settlement with a software company that misled users who filed their taxes through TurboTax. The Indiana attorney general's office announced the state's share of the settlement with Intuit, the software company that produces the tax return service. The office...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together

Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Carville: Indiana Democrats Are Behind, but Have a Window of Opportunity

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The campaign manager of Bill Clinton’s presidential victory 30 years ago says Indiana Democrats are making the right moves to rebuild the party. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 10 years, and James Carville acknowledges in some Indiana counties, that’s not about to change. But he argues gerrymandering makes Indiana seem redder than it is, and says divisions among Republicans create an opportunity for Democrats at the state level.
INDIANA STATE
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
427
Followers
179
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy