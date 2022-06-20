Job ads seen in a newspaper classified section.

Indiana’s unemployment rate in May remained unchanged from April, holding steady at 2.2%, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

The state said the U.S. May jobless rate of 3.6% also was unchanged from April.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose, from 62.6% in April to 62.9% in May, remaining above the national rate of 62.3%, the state said. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes residents employed and those seeking employment, stood at 3,364,365—an increase of 16,374 from the previous month.

“While the number of people working in the private sector is at a new high, there remains numerous available job opportunities throughout Indiana,” said DWD Commissioner Fred Payne. “More and more Hoosiers have spent the last several months reassessing their career and career goals, and the May employment report shows individuals continue to return to the workplace.”

Private sector employment in Indiana decreased by 5,300 jobs over the last month, translating to a gain of 105,200 jobs from this time last year. Total private employment now stands at 2,759,300.

Industries that experienced job increases in May included, manufacturing (+2,400); professional and business services (+2,000); and leisure and hospitality (+1,000).

The state estimates as of June 1, there were 159,763 open job postings throughout Indiana. The number of people in Indiana that received unemployment benefits in May was 16,902.

The post Indiana’s May jobless rate holds at 2.2% appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .