Jacksonville, FL

Flight cancellations, delays cause travel woes during busy holiday weekend

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Weekend cancelations and delays are having an impact on flights at airports across the country. As the first fully observed Juneteenth federal holiday things couldn’t have been worse in terms of national air...

www.news4jax.com

News4Jax.com

Wheels getting too hot? How to help your car handle summer heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The extreme heat we’re seeing isn’t just hard on the body, it can also be tough on your car. Cars can overheat, and that can leave drivers with a big problem, but AAA and a local mechanic shared some advice on how drivers can protect their vehicles from the summer heat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Island Donuts to open in Atlantic Beach

The Colliers real estate firm signed Island Donuts to open its second location. Island Donuts will lease 2,082 square feet in Shoppes of Northshore at 363 Atlantic Blvd. in Atlantic Beach. The lease, in Suites 6-7, fills the center, which includes Le Petit Paris restaurant and Peterbrooke Chocolatier,. Collier Senior...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Free meals are available to children in Florida while schools are closed for the summer. Here’s how to find a site near you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools wants parents and guardians to know that free meals are available for children and teenagers while schools are closed for summer break. The free meals are through Summer BreakSpot, which offers breakfasts, lunches, snacks or dinner. It’s available throughout the summer for...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Another heat wave returns for first days of summer

Jacksonville, Fl — The last day of Spring will feel seasonal with mostly to partly sunny skies and temperatures around 90. Action News Jax Meteorologist Alyssa Pejic is tracking east winds off the Atlantic, which will keep the beaches in the 80s. We could see a stray shower around and south of St. Augustine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

PHOENIX — (AP) — Hundreds of blue, green and grey tents are pitched under the sun’s searing rays in downtown Phoenix, a jumble of flimsy canvas and plastic along dusty sidewalks. Here, in the hottest big city in America, thousands of homeless people swelter as the summer’s triple digit temperatures arrive.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Red Tricycle New York

Amelia Island: The Florida Family Vacation Spot You Don’t Know About — But Should

Lots of people hear “Florida vacation” and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there’s a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it’s a destination that can flex to your family’s needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former TGI Fridays in Regency shown as Starbucks, Banfield

Landlord Brixmor wants to reuse the closed TGI Fridays in Regency Park as a Starbucks Coffee shop and Banfield Pet Hospital. The project will include a drive-thru for Starbucks. The building, at 9406 Atlantic Blvd., is 6,384 square feet. Banfield Pet Hospital is shown at 3,806 square feet and Starbucks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jake Wells

Woman shares how much her rent has increased in one year

photo of person looking in walletPhoto by Alecia Christin Gerald (Unsplash) Noticing prices increases for many things in Jacksonville? You're definitely not alone! A woman in Jacksonville shared recently that she has a two-bedroom apartment and her lease is currently up. If she renews her lease, the price will increase from $1,085 to $1,225 per month. However, if she goes month-to-month on her lease the current rate would be $1,980. For the same apartment for a new renter, she said that her apartment is currently now going for $1,700 per month. (source)
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA board moves Iguana closer to buying Four Seasons office parcel

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s bid moved forward June 21 to buy, rather than lease, land from the city for a six-story Class A office building as part of its $370 million Four Seasons Hotel-anchored project. The Downtown Investment Authority board voted 6-0 to issue a 30-day notice of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

