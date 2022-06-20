2 arrested after fight, hit-and-run in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were taken into custody after a hit-and-run and a fight broke out Sunday evening, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said around 5 p.m. they were called to a fight between six people on NE 157th Avenue, north of Padden Parkway. Callers reportedly told 911 the suspects were armed with a baseball bat and an axe.

Once there, CCSO said deputies found two people hurt with minor injuries, along with evidence of a hit-and-run. Deputies also learned a dispute over a pressure washer and a contract led to the altercation.

Yelisey Miroshnichenko and Anatoliy Miroshnichenko were identified as the suspects and were arrested near NE 22nd Avenue.

They both were charged with Burglary I, Unlawful Imprisonment, Hit and Run Attended, Assault IV and Malicious Mischief III.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.