Greenfield, MA

Green River Festival readies for 35th year

 3 days ago
Like many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green River Festival had to pause, shift gears and do a reset. Luckily for local music fans, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the quality of the festival lineup. Acts such as Lake Street Dive, Father John Misty, Guster, and Asleep at...

