Alexa will be able to start speaking with the voices of the dead, Amazon has said.The voice assistant will be able to channel dead people and speak as they would, the company said. The feature will arrive in a forthcoming update.Amazon noted that having Alexa speak that way would not “eliminate [the] pain of loss”. But it said it hoped that the new Alexa voices would “make their memories last”, pointing to the pandemic and the fact that “so many of us have lost someone we love”.The feature requires only a minute of recorded audio to be fed into the...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO