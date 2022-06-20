SNAPSHOT: Patriot Flights resume at Albany International Airport

As production for the second season of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” gets rolling, the series is looking to cast locals as extras while filming in Upstate New York. Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking paid actors to play 1880s pedestrians and church-goers. According to the casting call notes, women will be fit for corsets, should have shoulder-length or longer hair and “natural” hair colors only will be allowed. No balayage, undercuts, wigs, weaves, braids, ombre or unnatural looking highlights will be considered. Shaved heads and dreads will also not be permitted.
