Johnson County, MO

Holden Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

By Randy Kirby
 3 days ago
A Holden man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that...

Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

