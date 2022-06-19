Holden Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

It's time for us to check out our latest Unsung Hero here in West Central Missouri. This month's Hero was nominated by her daughter Mindy. Most of Sedalia knows my mom as "Busbarn Connie". She has worked for First Student since 1978. Connie makes sure it all happens. She gets up at all hours of the night to check roads for the safety of the children when it has snowed. Earlier in her career in cold weather she had to start all the buses for the day. She maps all the bus routes and drives them numerous times to make sure the times were just right to post in the Democrat for the Sedalia community. Connie is an unsung hero for not only this community but for the children of this community. She does so much more behind the scenes that really the community does not hear about when it comes to school buses.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO