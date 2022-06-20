ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knutton residents to have a say in village redevelopment

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of homes could be built in a Staffordshire village as part of a major revamp. The £25m project could see a new sports pavilion built in Knutton, along with 240 new homes. A new village hall and village green could also be built, as...

www.bbc.com

