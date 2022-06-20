ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Monday Morning Thoughts: Davis Needs to Solve This Problem Next – Which One Though?

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis, CA – One of the commenters made an interesting point by asking what “problem” is supposed to be actually solved. That got me thinking that one of the real difficulties in Davis is that there isn’t one problem to solve—but rather a constellation of related...

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: Skepticism That Things Are Doable in Davis

Davis, CA – I was asked by a couple of readers to publish the following which had been part of our “Opening Thoughts” in yesterday’s morning newsletter. For those interested, you can sign up for the Morning Newsletter here. I have made a few alterations. While I flesh out a few thoughts, the basics are unchanged.
DAVIS, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Questions FOr the Yolo Food Bank Board of Directors

I am in receipt of a communication from the Yolo Food Bank (YFB) Board of Directors dated June 17, 2022 (see letter further below). The letter was sent to me presumably because I am a donor and not because I have protested the “new direction” the YFB board has taken including the inexplicable change in key management personnel. Here are the questions/observations that immediately came to my mind when I read the letter over the weekend:
YOLO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee Responds To Report He Doesn’t Live In District He Represents

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee is defending his post after allegations he doesn’t live in the district he represents. He addressed the claims at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “The city of Sacramento has documented and verified my residence and I will continue to proudly represent the people of District 2,” he said. That statement comes after a Sacramento Bee report that says Loloee does not live in north Sacramento where he’s registered to vote. Instead, the paper said he lives in his wife’s million-dollar home in Granite Bay and was even sworn in there. Loloee said the report does not “represent the full picture” of his life. In a statement, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said: “Councilmember Loloee has agreed to provide me, the city manager and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency, including the chronology of where he has resided since being sworn in.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KCRA.com

Sacramento approves effort expanding city’s guaranteed income program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of more families will receive money under an expanded version of Sacramento's guaranteed basic income program. The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved an effort to expand the city’s guaranteed income program. Currently, hundreds of families are receiving $300 a month for two years,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Washington Examiner

75 tons of waste removed from homeless camps in Democratic stronghold Berkeley

The San Francisco-area city of Berkeley collected 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The problem is so egregious that city officials discussed the cleanup and ways to handle the crisis in their latest budget proposal. Homelessness worsened during 2021 following more than a year of lockdowns by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the report said.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Housing Project#Vmt#Ghg#Uc Davis
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: What Are Solutions To Fires Linked To Homeless Encampments In Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 22-acre vegetation fire that burned along the American River Parkway Wednesday afternoon started near multiple homeless encampments. A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson confirmed it was human caused. A commercial structure on Hurley Way was threatened and evacuated. No injuries were reported. The fire comes days after Sacramento fire officials told CBS13 that fires that started in homeless encampments happen, sometimes, a dozen times a week. “We are not law enforcement. It presents a safety challenge for our crews. We’re having to basically do a search of tents and these spaces to try and evacuate the folks that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
natomasbuzz.com

Election Results: More Votes to Count

With thousands of ballots left to be counted, the outcome of both Natomas city council races have yet to be determined. The most recent numbers continue to point to a runoff in November for candidates seeking to represent District 1 and District 3 on the Sacramento City Council. At least 50.01% of the votes tallied is needed to avoid a runoff between the top two vote getters in each race.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Constitutional Amendment Introduced to End Top 2 Primary System in California

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) announced the introduction of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 16, which would give voters the opportunity to end California’s Top 2 Primary election system. “The Top 2 Primary is making a farce of our democracy with gamesmanship, fluke outcomes, and the disenfranchisement...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Sacramento Magazine

Family Affair: Sacramento’s Real Estate Market

Last year, at age 41, Carmichael resident Chris Platz achieved a goal he once feared might be impossible. The nonprofit manager joined fellow Gen Xers and millennials who have managed to hurdle a series of economic obstacles—recession, pandemic and soaring house prices—to finally cross the homeownership threshold. He bought a modest $275,000 condominium.
SACRAMENTO, CA
daytrippen.com

Sutter Creek California Gold Country Day Trip

Located in the Sierra Nevada Foothills about 45 miles southeast of Sacramento, this quiet town is the perfect hub to explore the past and present. Such as the Sierra Foothill Wine regions, including Amador County Shenandoah Valley, have thirty-four small family wineries dedicated to making renowned fine wines. Sutter Creek...
SUTTER CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy