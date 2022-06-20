ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)

 3 days ago

A 22-year-old Antioch man lost his life after a suspected DUI crash that also caused injuries to four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge while authorities arrested a driver in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car collision was reported just before 3 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge, just west of Treasure Island [...]

mayomama
2d ago

We need to hold drunk drivers accountable. Take a life, lose your life. The driver needs to go to jail for life without parole.

