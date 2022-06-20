ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Fayette County corrections officer assaulted by inmate

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfvKk_0gGAurtm00

A Fayette County corrections officer was injured Sunday after being assaulted by an inmate, according to Maj. Matt LeMonds.

The details of the incident weren’t immediately made available, as LeMonds said the investigation is active. The officer suffered minor injuries but did not require any medical attention outside of the facility.

As of Monday morning, the inmate had not received any additional charges, per LeMonds. Charges could come forward at the completion of the investigation.

Comments / 3

Related
WTVQ

Lexington police officer injured in K-9 attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington Police Officer was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a K-9 attack at the Lexington Police Canine Facility. Police say the officer was cleaning out a kennel just before 4 p.m. when it happened. Police say the officer was transported to a hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Berea man accused of shooting wife in head

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Berea man is accused of shooting his wife in the head. According to an arrest citation, officers responded to Logston Heights on Tuesday for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, the citation states Aaron Clark was standing in front of the...
BEREA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Man arrested for 2021 murder of Jesse Jimenez

UPDATE: (WTVQ/JUNE 21, 2022) – An arrest has been made in the November murder of Jesse Jimenez. 40-year-old Robert Okorley has been charged with murder, assault, attempted murder, criminal mischief and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Police say Okorley was arrested Monday. Okorley is currently in...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officer#The Inmate#Violent Crime
WKYT 27

Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a murder suspect. Police say 40-year-old Robert Okorley is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal mischief, and possessing a handgun as a felon in connection with the November 2021 homicide of Jesse Jimenez. The arrest citation says...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington man charged with murder, attempted murder

WATCH | COVID-19 vaccines for youngest Ky. children could begin as soon as next week. COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to five years old have received their final approval. WATCH | Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week. Updated: 8 hours ago. A Kentucky couple had...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Georgetown police looking for alleged wallet thief

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police are asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The man in the following pictures is said to have stolen someone’s wallet at KFC. Anyone that might be familiar with this man is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at...
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Reward doubles for information in Green Acres Park double homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An after-hours party at a Lexington park ended in gunfire and two lives were lost. This week, we’re kicking off the Crime Stoppers summer initiative where the organization is offering a substantial increase in rewards for unsolved 2022 homicides. Detectives described the scene...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Man killed in overnight crash, found shot has been identified

UPDATE: (WTVQ/JUNE 20TH, 2022) – The victim shot and killed on Charles Avenue Sunday night has been identified. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 54-year-old Randy Wise. Lexington Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide. —- LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
388
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy