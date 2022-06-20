Fayette County corrections officer assaulted by inmate

A Fayette County corrections officer was injured Sunday after being assaulted by an inmate, according to Maj. Matt LeMonds.

The details of the incident weren’t immediately made available, as LeMonds said the investigation is active. The officer suffered minor injuries but did not require any medical attention outside of the facility.

As of Monday morning, the inmate had not received any additional charges, per LeMonds. Charges could come forward at the completion of the investigation.