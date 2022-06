Cole Foster pulled into second base and pointed at Auburn’s dugout before dropping his hands to his knees, his head down as he took a deep breath. The exhaustion was evident, and it only added to the legend of Auburn’s new College World Series hero. Battling an illness that forced him out of Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss due to dehydration, Foster delivered in a major way for Auburn in its elimination game against Stanford. The sophomore second baseman rocketed a bases-clearing double to the wall in left-center field in the sixth inning as the Tigers rallied past the Cardinal for a 6-2 win at Charles Schwab Field.

