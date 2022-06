Are you ready for a fantastic experience at Electric Forest this year? Check out all the essential info you need to know before you head to the festival!. Electric Forest is this weekend and attendees couldn’t be more excited to begin their trek to Rothbury, Michigan for what is sure to be a beautiful weekend. The celebration of its return will see the forest light up from June 23 – 26 and will host a headliners Disclosure, The Disco Biscuits, GRiZ, Sylvan Esso, Porter Robinson, Slander, and Fisher with tons of other stellar artists in the undercard. Whether you are a fan of jam bands, dance music, or anything in-between there is something for everyone’s music taste.

