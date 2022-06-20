GMC Starts Marketing Push In South Korea

The Corvette C8 will receive a refreshed interior, GM Authority has learned, which could potentially arrive for the 2024 model year. This interior overhaul for the current Corvette will implement small improvements and changes based on owner feedback. We know the inductive phone charged will either be improved or relocated, as it’s currently located in a rather awkward position between the two seats and below the waterfall speaker grille, making it a bit difficult to access. GM pushed an over-the-air update to the Corvette C8 this year that added a notification feature for the charging pad, as many owners were exiting the vehicle and forgetting it was located in this strangely-positioned pocket. There will also be a passenger grab handle for easier ingress/egress, similar to the interior grab handle on the Corvette C7, along with other small comfort and usability tweaks.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO