Economy

GMC Starts Marketing Push In South Korea

By Deivis Centeno
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last year, GM Authority exclusively reported that General Motors would launch the GMC brand for the first time in South Korea. Now, GMC has just started its marketing strategy before its imminent launch in the Asian region. On June 15th, GMC formally started its marketing efforts in South...

