Mountain Home, AR

Paragould wins Mickey Huskey Twin Lakes Classic; Lockeroom finishes 3rd

By Matt Sharp
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe busy week of American Legion baseball came to an end Sunday at Cooper Park in Mountain Home....

www.ktlo.com

KTLO

MacLeod travels to Searcy Wednesday

One of Mountain Home’s American Legion junior baseball teams will be back on the road Wednesday. MacLeod is set for an outing with Searcy. The first pitch is scheduled for 5.
SEARCY, AR
KTLO

Steven Daniel Heenan, 63, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral services for Steven Daniel “Steve” Heenan will be 10:00 am, Friday, June 24, 2022 at the College and North Street Church of Christ with Brother Ken Burton officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Kirby and Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Kirby’s Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Luther Sutter, Lyndle Crownover, Scott Hough, Jerome Heenan, Mickey Shissler, and Jimmy Blagg as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Vernon Dewey, Jim Estes, Richard Camp, Dr. George Lawrence, Wayne Tolliver, Michael Lance, and the staff at Hospice of the Ozarks.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Lockeroom, Alley-White set for Tuesday action

American Legion baseball makes up the local Tuesday schedule with two of Mountain Home’s teams in action. The Lockeroom continues its home stand as Clinton comes in to Cooper Park. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30. One of Mountain Home’s junior squads will be...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Guy Michael Adkins, 56, Mountain Home (Conner)

Guy Michael Adkins, 56, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on December 11, 1965, in Flint, Michigan. He loved to fish and was an excellent horse trader who loved to wheel and deal. He was preceded in death by one brother, Shawn Adkins.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

ELKS Lodge, Back Forty to sponsor Veterans Golf Tournament

The ELKS Lodge #1714 and the Back Forty Restaurant will co-sponsor the 11th-annual Veterans Golf Tournament Sunday afternoon at Twin Lakes Golf Course. The two-person scramble has a rain date set for July 11. The entry fee is $45 per person, and the tournament is limited to 36 teams. Golf...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Eldon Gene Post, 82, Midway (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Eldon Gene Post of Midway are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Eldon Post died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
MIDWAY, AR
KTLO

Michael Holcomb Irby, 64, Mountain Home

Michael Holcomb Irby, 64, passed away May 16, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida, as the result of severe injuries suffered in a tragic accident. Mike was born on March 4, 1958 to Mary Elizabeth Keyser and Holcomb Burton Irby in Mountain Home, where he attended elementary through high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1984 and applied those skills through a distinguished career as a structural, thermal and dynamic engineering analyst for aircraft and aerospace manufacturers.Mike’s quick wit, engaging personality and wide range of interests made him a wonderful brother, loyal friend and gracious host. He was smart, curious, fun loving and always learning.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Ronald Ehly, 76, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Ronald William Ehly of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on June 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. He was born on March 2, 1946, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of William and Louise Coil Ehly. Ron was a U.S. Army Veteran. Ron worked in private security throughout his life at various locations. He married Diane Peterson on June 12, 2006, in Superior, Wisconsin. Ron lived in Mountain Home since moving from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, in 2018. He enjoyed outdoor activities and loved to fish. Ron played the harp and mandolin and was novice woodcarver.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bennie James Loftin, 64, Harrison (Roller)

Bennie James Loftin, 64, passed away June 18, 2022, in Mountain Home after a short bout with inoperable brain cancer. He was born on September 11, 1957, in Harrison, Arkansas to the late Clyde and Linda (Oliger) Loftin. Bennie married Marsha in July of 2006 where they spent their time building a life together.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Debra Smith, 71, Mountain Home (Conner)

Debra Ann Wolf, 71, of Mountain Home Arkansas passed away June 8, 2022, at home with family at her side. She was Born November 5, 1950, in Kansas City Missouri to Joseph Wolf, Jr. and Shirley (Wangeman) Wolf, the oldest of four siblings. In the 1960s the family moved to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Harrison woman crowned Miss Arkansas; MH woman named runner-up

A Harrison woman was crowned Miss Arkansas on Saturday, and a Mountain Home woman received the next highest honor. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, 25-year-old Ebony Mitchell received the crown from outgoing Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, and 26-year-old Sydney Wendfeldt was the first runner-up.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Vera Mae Banning, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Vera Mae Banning of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 90. She was born October 9, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Theodore and Elizabeth Scheck Perry. She married Daniel on May 25, 1951, in Texas. Vera lived...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Most people assume most worms are harmless, but that is not the case, as a dangerous species of a worm has been spotted in Arkansas. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture.
GREENE COUNTY, AR

