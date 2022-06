COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be given to children under 5 years old as soon as today.



The move comes after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on the shots for children Saturday.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE



Pfizer's vaccine series for young children is a three-shot series, while Moderna's is a two-shot series.



Both vaccines are a lower dosage than what's given to older children and adults.