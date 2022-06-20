Lucas County, Toledo add numerous communication positions

Lucas County and the city of Toledo recently have bolstered their communication staffs, and now the Lucas County Engineer’s Office has also added a dedicated public information officer.

That brings the number of communication-related staff working for Lucas County offices to six, a 50 percent increase from one year ago.

Toledo currently has four communicators and it has two more positions to fill, which will bring the total number of communicators working for Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz to six.

A public watchdog organization has said government organizations should weigh the value of adding communicators.

“We want county governments and city governments to be really thoughtful about hiring communication personnel, specifically because they can focus more on the spin and less on meeting the needs of the community,” said Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio, a government accountability watchdog group in Columbus.

"We are in a time period where voters and communities do not have enough good information,” she added. “And they do need to understand how county government works. But there are a lot of different ways to do that.”

A better way to communicate with constituents, she said, would be to ensure public records and public meetings are easily accessible by taxpayers.

Lucas County Engineer Mike Pniewski said he decided to hire a public information officer after the department felt the need for one largely while developing its stormwater management plan, which he said is required by the county's stormwater permit with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The plan seeks to reduce pollution caused by stormwater runoff.

“The new permit has more requirements on public education and outreach than the previous permit,” Mr. Pniewski said. “We felt that having a communications professional would be the best fit to lead those efforts as well as to provide a more robust public communication effort for our operations.”

Michael Tatar, a former WTOL-TV reporter, started his new full-time position with the Engineer’s Office earlier this month. He is paid $60,632 a year, according to the office.

Mr. Tatar was chosen out of 24 people who had submitted their resumes after the job was posted in April on Indeed, according to the county engineer’s office.

“I am very excited,” said Mr. Tatar, 26, a 2017 Brooklyn College graduate with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. “I was ready to try something different, but something that allowed me to use my skills of storytelling and writing.

“... There’s a lot of work and projects that are done and created every single day by the Lucas County Engineer’s Office that is either overlooked or not spotlighted, or even taken for granted some days by our community.”

Mr. Pniewski said Mr. Tatar was selected because “during his interview, he demonstrated the best knowledge and experience for the different elements of the position, including experience in the television and news media, social media, website management, and graphic design.”

Mr. Tatar will be joining several public information officers already employed by the county.

Mark Reiter, the county public information officer, said he and Sarah Elms, the county communications project manager who was hired last year, are employed full-time. Mr. Reiter is paid $68,640 and Ms. Elms $67,600 a year. Both are former Blade reporters.

Mr. Reiter’s position communicates the activities of the county commissioners and departments under their authority. Ms. Elms manages and coordinates “assigned internal communications projects,” according to her position description.

Lucas County Children Services also has public information officers: Julie Malkin, the Lucas County Children Services director of communications and government relations; Kevin Milliken, public information specialist, and Cheryl Catlin, media and digital communications specialist.

Ms. Malkin’s current annual salary is $88,088, Mr. Milliken’s $56,274, and Ms. Catlin’s $46,191.

“I think it’s generally a good thing to effectively communicate to the community what we’re doing in the county government... I think more communication is better,” Lucas County commissioners President Gary Byers said when asked to weigh in on the necessity of the new PIO positions, noting that the county engineer is an independent, elected official.

“[Though] we are a funding source for that [position], the county engineer’s office is not a subdivision of the county as such that we can control. ... So the policy decision to hire a PIO was up to him, Mr. Pniewski, and I can see that the utility of that, the cost-benefit of it is something that he has to weigh,” Mr. Byers said.

Mr. Byers also said that Mr. Reiter and Ms. Elms often “do other things in the county, in addition to just communications.”

For instance, Ms. Elms fills in for the county clerk and runs the county recording machine during the meetings when the county clerk is on vacation, he said.

While — with Mr. Tatar — the county now has at least six communications officers, the city of Toledo has at least seven.

Four of them are employed full-time at the marketing and communications department, said its leader Gretchen DeBacker, director of marketing and communications.

Along with Ms. DeBacker, they are deputy director of marketing and communications Rachel Rine, public information coordinator Amy Voigt, and Emelie Schultz, marketing and communications support team member.

Ms. DeBacker is paid $130,000, Ms. Rine $101,919, Ms. Voigt $72,813, and Ms. Schultz $46,906, annually.

Ms. DeBacker started in her current role in January. She previously worked as the city’s legislative director, a position to which she was hired in 2018.

Technically, all four positions are new, as is the whole department. But one of them — that held by Ms. Voigt — actually grew out of the job of the former city spokesman Ignazio Messina who left the city for another job in the fall of 2021, Ms. DeBacker said.

Two positions in the department are budgeted and approved by the city council but haven’t been advertised or filled yet, Ms. DeBacker said.

Ms. Rine started in her current position in January. She previously had similar functions in the city’s information, communication, and technology department, where she worked since 2020.

Ms. Voigt started in late November, 2021, filling in for Ignazio Messina who left for another job in the fall of 2021.

Ms. Schultz also started in January as a marketing and communications support team member. She began working for the city in April, 2021, as a support staff member and was transferred to full-time in December, 2021.

The two positions remaining to be filled are a second communication specialist and a social media specialist. Those two positions will have similar salaries to Ms. Voigt and Ms. Schultz.

In addition to the mayor’s office, the police department employs two public information officers and the fire department employs one.

Additionally, the Toledo police department has two communication officers. They are Lt. Paul Davis, the department’s public information officer who reports directly to the police chief, and Officer Andrew Dlugosielski, the department's assistant public information officer.

Lieutenant Davis’ current annual pay is $102,502 while Officer Dlugosielski makes $71,305, Lieutenant Davis said.

Reporting directly to the chief of police, Lieutenant Davis coordinates all media relations and directs all public relations efforts as ordered by the police chief while Officer Dlugosielski assists, according to their job descriptions.

Sterling Rahe, a Toledo Fire & Rescue Department firefighter and paramedic, is assigned as a public information officer, who reports directly to the Toledo fire chief. Mr. Rahe said his annual pay is $77,500.

In the area suburbs, only Perrysburg has a public information officer.

Marie Dunn, public relations officer with the city, holds a 2019 Bowling Green State University master’s degree in strategic communications and social media. Her full-time position is budgeted between $45,000 and $75,000 a year and her salary is $65,000, Ms. Dunn said.

Before Ms. Dunn, this position was part-time and was created in June, 2019, the first year that Perrysburg had a PIO position, she said.

The person who held this position before her decided not to return after maternity leave, and the city decided then that this should be a full-time position, Ms. Dunn said.