When an athlete enters the professional ranks, they likely have to undergo some initiations as the new guys on the team. One of those things could be the rookies paying for dinner for the rest of the team. And depending on the team, some of those players may run up the bill simply because they can. For example, Fred Taylor revealed that when he was with the Patriots, Tom Brady would get an expensive bottle of wine (between $3,000 and $5,000), take one sip, and leave just to run up the bill.

