MOUNT VERNON, Mo – A man is sentenced following a homicide investigation in Mount Vernon, Missouri. Officials say they found the body 49-year old Timothy Goodman of Mount Vernon in a parked car. Authorities say Michael Jones was originally charged with second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, but he took an Alford Plea deal for Voluntary Manslaughter. He was sentenced 15 years to the Department of Corrections with credit for five years served and a $68 CVS fee.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO